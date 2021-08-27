PlayFuel (PLF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.44 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00763477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00099908 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

