Playgroundz Trading 177.4% Higher Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $250,515.18 and approximately $7.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 177.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00123164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00153624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.11 or 1.01034101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.54 or 0.01033781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.84 or 0.06653546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

