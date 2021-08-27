Playkey Trading Up 29% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $226,458.53 and $102,478.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

