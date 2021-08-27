Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the July 29th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

