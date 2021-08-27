pNetwork (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.85 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $34.85 million and $9.71 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,365 coins and its circulating supply is 32,081,408 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

