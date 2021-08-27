POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.55. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.