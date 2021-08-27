Polkadex Hits Market Cap of $69.73 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.98 or 0.00045681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $69.73 million and $4.32 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

