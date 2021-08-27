Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $681,121.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.