Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.69 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $136.69 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

