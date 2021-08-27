PolkaWar Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $3.17 million and $645,799.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00128221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00153455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.99 or 0.98561631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00990982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.67 or 0.06480591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

