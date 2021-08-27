Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises 9.3% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 2.13% of IAMGOLD worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 393.33 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

