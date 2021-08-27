Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 13,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 24.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.81% of First Solar worth $77,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,147,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

FSLR stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

