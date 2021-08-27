Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 16,800 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for approximately 7.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.89% of Embraer worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. HSBC lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.61 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

