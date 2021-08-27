PolypuX Hits Market Cap of $65,532.42 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $65,532.42 and $153,253.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars.

