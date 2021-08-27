PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.88 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $22,619.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

