Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $6.86

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.86 or 0.00013992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $3.88 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

