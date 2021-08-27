Populous (PPT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Populous has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $135.30 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00768310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00100460 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

