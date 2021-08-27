PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $420.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.48 or 0.06677542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.23 or 0.01296320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00359738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00132327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.25 or 0.00643344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00331931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00310036 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,623,544 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

