PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.