PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.