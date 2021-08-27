Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HGKGY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.71.
About Power Assets
