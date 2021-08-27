Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGKGY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

