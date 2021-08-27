PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PPD worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in PPD by 3,271.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

