Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 10.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares were up 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 8,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $881.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

