Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.65. 11,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 751,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,858 shares of company stock valued at $968,660. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

