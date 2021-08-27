Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper Sells 8,333 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,280. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

