Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading 10.2% Higher

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shot up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65. 8,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 212,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,400. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,452,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.