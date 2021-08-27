PRIA Price Hits $3.42 on Top Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00006986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $237,292.23 and approximately $208.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

