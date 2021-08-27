Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3.21 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00356024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

