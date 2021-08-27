Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000.

NASDAQ PSET opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

