Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading Up 1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 33,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.