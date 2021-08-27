Private Advisory Group LLC Has $24.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

