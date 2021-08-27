Private Ocean LLC Has $25.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

