Privatix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,089.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Privatix has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $73,752.34 and $35,089.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

