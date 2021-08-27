Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,714 shares of company stock worth $287,492. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

