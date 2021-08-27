PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of PROG worth $67,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of PROG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of PROG by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

