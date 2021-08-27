Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $430,161.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 852,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,227. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.