Project Pai Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $31.41 million and $449,442.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,769,970,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,879,489 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

