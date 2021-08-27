Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $302.60 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $302.60 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $18.39 or 0.00037909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

