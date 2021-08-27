ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $69.67 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10.

