ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

