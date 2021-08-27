ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.02

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 1147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

