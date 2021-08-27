ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,947,224 shares.The stock last traded at $130.78 and had previously closed at $129.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

