Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $46.12. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 2,077 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 238,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

