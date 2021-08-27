Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624,224 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.94% of Proto Labs worth $278,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. 255,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,312. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.