ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $79,496.75

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $79,496.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00493205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.68 or 0.01094481 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 186,381,926 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, "Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. "

