PumaPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $644,135.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.30 million and $644,135.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.