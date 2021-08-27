Pundi X Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

