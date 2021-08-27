Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.94 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $471.27 million and $64.94 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.