PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $526,159.95 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

