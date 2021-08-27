Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Up 1%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

