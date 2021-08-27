Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Q BioMed stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.